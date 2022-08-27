Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.79.

SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.36.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

