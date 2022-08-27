Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $220.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.79.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.36.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

