Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $235.00 at Cowen

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.79.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

