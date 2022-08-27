Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Director Buys $11,025.00 in Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) Director William Hazelip bought 2,500 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of Soluna stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth about $4,065,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth about $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Featured Articles

