Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.51

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 11659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sonos by 71.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

