Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sotherly Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

