Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Splunk worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $78,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 415,347 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 320,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $36,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

