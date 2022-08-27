Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

