Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Position Increased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 538 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $31,370.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,086.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $31,370.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,086.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $90,672.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,689 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,785.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

