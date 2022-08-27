SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$18.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$18.08 and a 1-year high of C$31.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

