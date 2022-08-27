State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,985 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $62,138,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $19,949,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

