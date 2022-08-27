State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,161 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,443 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,629 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,527 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $489,324.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,901 shares of company stock worth $5,106,724. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

