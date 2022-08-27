StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
CLIR opened at $0.95 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
See Also
