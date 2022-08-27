StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

CLIR opened at $0.95 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

