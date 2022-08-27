StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.