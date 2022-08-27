StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
