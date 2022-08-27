StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.
About Cancer Genetics

