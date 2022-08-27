StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Down 7.8 %
Eltek stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
About Eltek
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.