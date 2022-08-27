StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Down 7.8 %

Eltek stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

