StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Read More

