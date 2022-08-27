StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
OVBC opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
