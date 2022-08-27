StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.74. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

