StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $804.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VEON by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VEON by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

