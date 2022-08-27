StockNews.com Upgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to “Buy”

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.