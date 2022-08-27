StockNews.com Upgrades Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) to “Hold”

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
