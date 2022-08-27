StockNews.com Upgrades Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) to “Hold”

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

