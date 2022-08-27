Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Stride stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

