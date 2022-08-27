Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Stride Trading Up 0.0 %

Stride stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

