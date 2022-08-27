Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK opened at $207.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

