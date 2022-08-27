Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

