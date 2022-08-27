Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TARO opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $70.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.