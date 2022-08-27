TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

