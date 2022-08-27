TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.11.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $98.25 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,886.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,615,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after buying an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

