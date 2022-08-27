Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $148.12

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.12 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 152.80 ($1.85). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 151.40 ($1.83), with a volume of 1,043,154 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

