Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 321 ($3.88).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 252.70 ($3.05) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.30 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

