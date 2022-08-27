The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Price Target to $3.60

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.10 to $3.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of UGP opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
