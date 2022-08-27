The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Price Target to $3.60

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.10 to $3.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UGP opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ultrapar Participações

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 247,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 191,214 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 64,415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 901,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

