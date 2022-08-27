The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $848.72

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 848.72 ($10.26) and traded as low as GBX 819 ($9.90). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 820 ($9.91), with a volume of 65,899 shares changing hands.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 848.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 919.17. The company has a market cap of £612.56 million and a PE ratio of 279.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In other The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Victoria Sant acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £2,026.30 ($2,448.41).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

