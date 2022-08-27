The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,295,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $228,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.99, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

