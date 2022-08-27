The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Raised by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after buying an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,463,000 after buying an additional 1,185,748 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,162,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WMB opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

