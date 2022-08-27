TheStreet Upgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to “B-“

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Compass Diversified Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of CODI opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Activity at Compass Diversified
In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Compass Diversified Company Profile
Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.
