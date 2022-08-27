TheStreet Upgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to “B-“

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CODI opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,250 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 450,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

