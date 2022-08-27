Thoughtworks (TWKS) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Thoughtworks to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thoughtworks and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion -$23.62 million -25.27 Thoughtworks Competitors $2.10 billion $195.85 million 18.20

Thoughtworks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -12.27% -16.86% -7.87% Thoughtworks Competitors -18.28% -25.52% -0.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Thoughtworks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.0% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thoughtworks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75 Thoughtworks Competitors 211 1348 2410 76 2.58

Thoughtworks presently has a consensus target price of $24.04, indicating a potential upside of 82.97%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Thoughtworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Thoughtworks peers beat Thoughtworks on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.