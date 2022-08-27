Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TOL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.