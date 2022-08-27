Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

