Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

TCI stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

