Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.