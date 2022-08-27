Travala.com (AVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.11 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $46.11 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00821175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,598,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

