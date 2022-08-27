Truist Financial Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $330.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.31. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

