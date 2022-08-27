United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.91

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.91 and traded as low as $19.65. United Bancshares shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 37,448 shares trading hands.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.