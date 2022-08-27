United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.65. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

