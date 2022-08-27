United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.65. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
