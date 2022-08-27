US Bancorp DE Acquires 8,844 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 6.75% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $653,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $25.90 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

