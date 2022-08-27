US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,312 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 381,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

VB opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

