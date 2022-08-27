US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 162,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after buying an additional 130,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

