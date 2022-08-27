US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

NVO opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

