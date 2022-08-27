US Bancorp DE Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Bio-Techne worth $18,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,692,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,829,000 after buying an additional 89,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Price Performance

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $338.74 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.