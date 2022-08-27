US Bancorp DE Has $21.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.52 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

